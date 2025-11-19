Aura Group is driving to close Africa’s digital divide by bringing 1Gbps internet speeds to communities across the continent, CEO Samuel Dimairho said, as the company works with Starlink to make high-speed connectivity more widely available.

Speaking at the Tech Convergence Fora, Dimairho said Africa’s economic growth has long been constrained by slow, unstable and costly internet. He argued that digital access is now essential for education, healthcare, commerce, innovation and governance. “Literally, in this day and age, if you are not connected, you are left behind,” he said.

Dimairho said this is what drives Aura Group’s work as Starlink’s leading partner in Africa. Satellite-driven internet is enabling communities previously unreachable to participate in the digital economy from rural schools and clinics to remote mines and farms.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Aura Group was recognized as the fastest-growing Starlink reseller in Africa, highlighting Zimbabwe’s increasing importance in the satellite internet sector. Dimairho attributed the achievement to high sales volumes, operational efficiency, and strong feedback-driven partner engagement, saying the company has achieved “very good numbers” and, in some areas, is the first in the world to grow in certain aspects of the Starlink business

He said Starlink’s next-generation terminals, designed to deliver speeds of up to 1Gbps, mark a turning point for Africa’s connectivity landscape. With upcoming Starship launches and new satellites, Aura expects gigabit-level speeds to become widely accessible in the near future.

Beyond expanding access, Aura Group is building a digital services ecosystem to help customers manage connectivity with ease. The company is developing diagnostic tools and self-service platforms that simplify service delivery and place users at the centre of the experience.

Dimairho added that Africa must now pair high-speed connectivity with homegrown innovation. “No country can develop without locally developing its own products and services,” he said, calling on governments and industry players to nurture local digital solutions.