Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has opened the Electronic Ministry Application Platform (eMAP) for the 2026 Form 1 boarding school intake, reinforcing the country’s growing shift toward digital public services.

The platform, accessible at emap.co.zw, allows parents and guardians to apply for boarding places online without travelling to schools or dealing with handwritten forms. The system went live in early November and will remain active until 31 December 2025, after which it will close for new submissions.

eMAP was created to modernise what was once a manual and often stressful admissions process. Instead of physical visits and long queues, parents can now complete applications using a smartphone or computer from anywhere in the country. All that is required to register is the child’s Grade 7 examination information, including the centre number, candidate number, and date of birth. Once logged in, parents can select up to five boarding schools, and the system automatically forwards their application to those institutions for processing.

One of the most helpful features of eMAP is its built-in tracking system. After submitting an application, parents can follow its progress via a dashboard that displays statuses such as Pending, Accepted, Processed, or Rejected. When a school offers a place, the parent receives an SMS notification. Accepting the offer immediately cancels all other pending choices, ensuring that placements are allocated fairly and quickly, while declining an offer releases that place back into the pool with no guarantee of another chance.

Applications will remain open until the end of December, but parents are encouraged to apply early since top schools usually fill up quickly. The entire process is free, and families in rural or remote areas can seek help from nearby schools or district education offices to complete the online registration. It is important for parents to choose their five schools carefully, as the system does not rank the choices — each school receives the application with equal priority. Factors such as cut-off points, fees, distance, and the child’s needs should be considered before finalising selections, and the contact number used during registration must remain active for SMS notifications.

The launch of eMAP marks a significant digital transformation in Zimbabwe’s education sector, improving transparency and reducing physical barriers for thousands of families preparing for secondary school enrolment. With the platform now open, parents are encouraged to log on early, make informed choices, and respond promptly to any offers sent through the system. For assistance or more information, they can visit emap.co.zw or contact their local education district office.