Referee Bobby Madley Slams VAR

Referee Bobby Madley has expressed his dislike for Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in football, stating that it removes the emotion from the game. Madley, who officiates in the English Football League (EFL) and serves as a fourth official in Premier League matches, believes that VAR disrupts the natural flow and excitement of the sport.

In an interview at the Cheltenham Science Festival, Madley shared his thoughts on VAR, saying that he loves lower-tier leagues like the Championship and League One, where goals are celebrated without the interruption of VAR checks. He believes that the technology takes away the emotional highs of scoring a goal and waiting for what feels like an eternity for the decision to be confirmed.

Madley also touched on the business side of football, noting that the huge financial stakes involved have driven the introduction of VAR. He suggested that the decision to implement VAR was largely driven by those with significant financial interests in the sport, rather than the players, referees, or fans.

Madley’s comments reflect a growing sentiment that VAR is altering the nature of the game, potentially to its detriment. As someone who has experienced the highs and lows of refereeing in the Premier League, Madley’s opinions carry weight, and his criticisms of VAR are worth considering in the ongoing debate about the role of technology in football.