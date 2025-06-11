22 officers of the Zimbabwe Air Force have graduated as certified drone pilots.

In a significant milestone for the country’s defense sector, 22 officers of the Zimbabwe Air Force have graduated as certified drone pilots. This achievement marks a major step forward in the country’s adoption of modern, technology-driven defense solutions.

The officers underwent rigorous training through a specialized program at Drone University, one of the leading institutions in drone education. This training equipped them with the skills and knowledge needed to operate unmanned aerial systems (UAS) effectively.

By embracing drone technology, the Zimbabwe Air Force is enhancing its capabilities in mission accuracy, aerial surveillance, risk reduction, and national security. Drones enable precise data collection and analysis, provide real-time monitoring and surveillance, operate in high-risk zones, and strengthen the country’s ability to protect its interests and citizens.

The Zimbabwe Air Force’s commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions is commendable. By investing in drone training and education, the force is positioning itself for success in an increasingly complex security environment.

As Drone University notes, “Technology, when guided by purpose, becomes a shield, a force multiplier, and a promise of safer tomorrows.” This partnership between the Zimbabwe Air Force and Drone University showcases the potential of collaboration and innovation in driving progress and enhancing national security.

With this achievement, the Zimbabwe Air Force is set to play a more significant role in safeguarding the country’s interests, leveraging technology to protect citizens and maintain regional stability.