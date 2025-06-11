Old Mutual, DHL Empower Export-Ready SMEs to Trade Beyond Borders

In a bold move to strengthen Zimbabwe’s small business sector, Old Mutual Zimbabwe, through its Eight2Five Innovation Hub, has teamed up with DHL’s GoTrade programme to train export-ready small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Bulawayo, part of a national initiative targeting 300 entrepreneurs this year.

The workshop, under the theme Trade and Grow Beyond Borders, offered practical knowledge in international trade, logistics, compliance and market access. It follows a successful March session in Harare, where 29 entrepreneurs graduated, including 18 women-led enterprises.

The initiative blends online and in-person learning to support SMEs looking to scale globally, reflecting a growing shift towards digital transformation and export-driven growth across Zimbabwe’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“By equipping entrepreneurs with the tools to trade beyond borders, we are not only fostering economic growth but also contributing to sustainable development and inclusive prosperity,” said Samuel Matsekete, Old Mutual group chief executive.

DHL Group CEO Tobias Meyer echoed similar sentiments, noting the programme’s alignment with the logistics giant’s commitment to sustainable trade facilitation under its GoTrade initiative. The partnership, he said, benefits not just business, but society at large.

Old Mutual’s support is part of a wider push to promote financial inclusion and sustainable entrepreneurship. Through Eight2Five, the company champions innovation, while also aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Entrepreneurs benefit from a suite of financial tools, including the OMARI mobile wallet and CABS SME-tailored products, which offer loans, savings, and digital transaction solutions, critical for navigating Zimbabwe’s cashless economy.

Complementary initiatives like the On The Money financial literacy programme and the Value Creation Challenge further boost entrepreneurs’ ability to build resilient, investor-ready businesses with strong governance and clear growth plans.

As the programme expands across Zimbabwe, with more sessions scheduled this year, the Old Mutual-DHL collaboration is poised to become a cornerstone for Zimbabwe’s export-ready SME development driving inclusive economic empowerment from the ground up.