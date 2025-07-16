Qatar Airways Installs Starlink Wi‑Fi Across Entire Boeing 777 Fleet

Qatar Airways has completed the installation of Starlink high‑speed satellite internet across its entire fleet of 54 Boeing 777 aircraft, finishing the ambitious upgrade in just nine months less than half the originally scheduled two‑year programme.

The milestone makes the Doha‑based airline the world’s largest operator of widebody aircraft equipped with Starlink technology, giving passengers complimentary access to low‑latency Wi‑Fi comparable to ground‑based broadband. The service enables real‑time video calls, streaming in 4K, online gaming and business‑grade connectivity while cruising at 35,000 feet.

“This new milestone demonstrates our strategic investment in redefining our passengers’ expectations,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al‑Meer. “We promised the fastest, most seamless in‑flight connectivity in the industry, and with Starlink we have delivered it faster and at an unmatched scale. Having completed our rollout programme for Boeing 777s, we are now fully focused on equipping our Airbus A350 fleet with Starlink, bringing this game‑changing experience to even more routes across our global network of over 170 destinations.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

Industry analysts say the rapid installation gives Qatar Airways a significant edge in the competitive long‑haul market, where connectivity has become a key factor in passenger choice. Starlink’s growing constellation of over 6,000 low Earth orbit satellites offers far lower latency than traditional geostationary systems, enabling seamless streaming and communication for passengers.

The airline has already begun equipping its Airbus A350 fleet and aims to complete that programme within the next year, ensuring that more routes across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas benefit from next‑generation in‑flight Wi‑Fi. For passengers, the development means the days of patchy, expensive connections at altitude are giving way to a new era of free, reliable high‑speed internet in the skies.