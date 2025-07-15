UN Pushes Private Sector to Drive Africa’s Digital Leap

Africa’s digital transformation is accelerating, yet leaders warn that persistent infrastructure gaps and uneven investment could stall progress.

That warning and a rallying call for stronger collaboration dominated the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) Bridge session held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The UN‑convened platform brought together CEOs, investors, government officials and development leaders to explore how to turn Africa’s digital vision into action. The central message was clear: the continent has no shortage of ideas, but long‑term investments, scalable infrastructure and coherent policies are needed to unlock its full potential.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“We need to move from talk to action from finite projects to systemic change and build an innovation architecture that drives competitiveness in the next 10 to 30 years,” said Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary‑General and CEO of the UN Global Compact.

Executives noted that while Africa has made strides in broadband, fintech and e‑commerce, lasting progress depends on the private sector’s willingness to back long‑term infrastructure from data centres and undersea cables to skills training and research hubs.

Infrastructure and Talent Go Hand in Hand

Industry leaders stressed that digital growth requires more than physical networks. James Manyika, Senior Vice President at Google Alphabet, highlighted the company’s investments in undersea cables connecting Africa to Europe and Asia, but also pointed to initiatives such as the Black Founders Fund, which has supported more than 1,120 African start‑ups. Building a vibrant AI ecosystem, he said, depends on skills development and local innovation.

Despite these gains, last‑mile connectivity remains elusive in many regions, with inconsistent electricity supply and limited fiber coverage constraining growth. Panelists urged governments to provide regulatory certainty and cross‑border coordination so private investors can scale their efforts with confidence.

Sanda highlighted that leaving rural areas and marginalized communities behind could widen inequality. Affordable access, relevant content and policies that allow small businesses to thrive were highlighted as key pillars for an inclusive digital economy.

The Abidjan session also set the stage for Unstoppable Africa, GABI’s flagship gathering scheduled for 21–22 September at the New York Marriott Marquis. Co‑convened by the UN Global Compact and the African Union under the theme “The BIG Push: Africa’s Time to Shape the Markets,” the event will showcase investment opportunities and trade priorities for the continent.

From Abidjan to New York, the message resonates: Africa’s digital future will be built through execution clear policies, bold investments and a private sector ready to lead alongside governments and development partners.