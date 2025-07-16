Ruwa Innovation Hub Equips Youth with Digital and Technical Skills for the Future

The Ruwa Innovation Hub is fast becoming a beacon of hope for local youth, equipping them with vital digital skills and life training needed to navigate today’s tech-driven world. With a clear focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and practical skills, the hub empowers young people to contribute solutions to local challenges while improving their employability.

“As a young woman, I’m excited about this programme. I honestly didn’t know how to operate a computer and would watch others from a distance. But I’m happy I have been afforded this opportunity, and I’ve realised it’s not as difficult as I thought. Now, even if I’m asked to work in an environment that requires computer skills, I can do so with confidence,” said one of the programme’s enthusiastic beneficiaries.

Offering more than just basic computer literacy, the hub combines digital training with practical fields such as motor mechanics, creating a holistic learning environment that reflects the realities of modern industries.

“I am doing motor mechanics, but I decided to complement my course with digital training so that I am able to apply that to my course. Cars these days are automatic, and computers are a must know, as most diagnostics are being done using computers, so I am happy for the chance to do both,” another participant explained.

The programme has already reached over 100 young people, many of whom had never used a computer or created an email account before joining.

“Most workplaces now require computer literacy, and job applications are often done online. If you’re not familiar with that, your chances are limited. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to advancing through more computer courses, which are now essential if you want to work in the ICT sector,” added another trainee.

Hub Coordinator and Programmes Partner Ms Lisa Mataka said the initiative is about creating an inclusive platform where every young person has a chance to thrive.

“We have over 100 students enrolled. The programme aims to cultivate eco-friendly solutions, enhance communication for specific groups, and address challenges in digital innovation, education and employment. These youths — some of them didn’t even know how to operate a computer, nor did they have email addresses, which is something one needs in this digital era, hence us coming to close that gap,” she said.

The initiative is a collaborative effort supported by key stakeholders including the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, UNICEF Zimbabwe, and the European Union, all working to improve digital access and innovation among young Zimbabweans.

“In partnership with the government and other organisations, we decided to fund this programme here in Ruwa to ensure the youths are capacitated. The collaboration with various stakeholders has seen a significant increase in the enrolment of young adults taking up courses that will also help them in developing their job prospects,” said UNICEF representative Mr Maybe Masimba.

As the demand for digital skills grows globally, the Ruwa Innovation Hub stands as a vital contributor to shaping a digitally capable and future-ready generation.