Zimbabwe has declared privacy a foundational pillar of its digital transformation agenda, with government officials on outlining new legal and institutional measures aimed at strengthening public trust as the country’s digital economy expands.

Speaking at the Third National Data Privacy Symposium in Harare, ICT Minister T. A. Mavetera said the state is taking a “privacy-first” approach anchored in the Cyber and Data Protection Act (Chapter 12:07) and guided by constitutional guarantees.

She said privacy must be treated not as an add-on but as a default setting in both public and private digital systems.

“Privacy as a constitutional right; data protection is essential for digital trust; and effective regulation that promotes innovation,” Mavetera said, outlining the core pillars of the law.

She stressed that designing privacy into technology from the start is key to ensuring informed consent and building a sustainable digital economy.

The symposium ran under the theme “Privacy as the Default—A Foundation for Trust and Innovation in a Digitally Enabled Economy,” a message that reflects growing concerns about how personal data is collected, stored and used.

Under the Cyber and Data Protection Act, data handlers face clear legal obligations, while enforcement mechanisms are vested in the Data Protection Authority operating under POTRAZ.

The law also supports risk-based regulatory models intended to balance consumer protection with space for innovation.

There are several reforms meant to operationalise the law.

The Ministry of ICT has become the country’s first licensed data controller, a move Mavetera said demonstrates the state’s intent to lead by example in safeguarding citizen information.

POTRAZ has also rolled out licensing frameworks, sector guidelines, public-awareness programmes and a certification system for Data Protection Officers as part of efforts to professionalise the field.

Privacy considerations are also being folded into the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

Mavetera warned that AI systems, which depend heavily on personal data, can heighten risks such as profiling, automated decision-making and algorithmic bias.

She said AI governance must align with data-protection principles to ensure “ethical and accountable innovation.”

“The government must uphold the trust citizens place in it regarding their identity, health and security,” Mavetera said, urging all ministries and departments to integrate privacy into their governance frameworks.

Closing the symposium, Mavetera urged all stakeholders to embed privacy from inception, regulators to enable innovation responsibly, industry to design privacy-respecting products, public institutions to centre citizen trust, and professionals to uphold strong ethical standards.

She said the commitments made could mark a turning point in Zimbabwe’s digital trajectory, positioning the country as a regional leader if promises are backed by action and investment.

By Darren Magumura