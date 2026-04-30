Zimbabwe has been nominated to lead regional data-protection capacity building, a move which will also enable seamless cross border data flow and regional laws integration.

Addressing delegates in Bulawayo, ICT Minister T. Mavetera commended the appointment urging local regulators to standardize the upcoming integration said on Wednesday, warning that southern Africa must urgently harmonize its laws to enable secure cross border data flows and support digital trade.

Speaking at the Third National Data Privacy Symposium, Mavetera said the SADC nomination recognises Zimbabwe’s expanding role in shaping continental privacy standards and the evolution of this Symposium into a continental event.

She commended the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) for establishing the country’s Data Protection Authority and strengthening the national privacy ecosystem.

Mavetera framed the appointment as both an honour and a responsibility, urging member states to align their frameworks with the African Union’s Malabo Convention to prevent regulatory fragmentation.

“We must establish clear protocols for harmonising our legal frameworks and enabling secure cross border data flows,” she said.

She argued that common standards would reduce compliance costs for businesses, improve consumer trust in digital platforms and enhance regional responses to cyber incidents.

Outlining Zimbabwe’s immediate priorities, Mavetera highlighted the need to strengthen data-protection authorities, expand cross border cooperation, integrate digital literacy into public policy, and develop regulatory sandboxes for fintech and artificial intelligence.

These steps, she said, are essential for building trust while encouraging innovation.

The minister also pushed for greater independence and funding for regulators, saying oversight bodies must be able to investigate violations without political interference.

Stronger mandates, she added, would ensure privacy rights are effectively enforced rather than symbolic.

Mavetera said Zimbabwe will work with POTRAZ, the Network of African Data Protection Authorities (NADPA) and regional counterparts to build capacity across SADC, pointing to recent national achievements including licensing frameworks, awareness initiatives and certification of data-protection officers as a solid foundation.

Zimbabwe’s appointment positions it at the forefront of Africa’s push to align digital integration with robust privacy safeguards, with success hinging on political will, resources and the ability to turn commitments into enforceable, interoperable rules.

By Darren Magumura