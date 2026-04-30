Catching up on the international bandwagon, Ecocash Super app is deliberately integrating payments in its social media platform., completing the square in social payment services.

Instead of jumping out from one app to the other platform, this move is housing key daily needs all in one app, adding so much convenience .

The EcoCash Super App has rolled out three new features namely Donate, Request Payment and Tips marking a major shift toward becoming a socially driven digital payments platform.

The tools were developed by Sasai Fintech, a unit of Cassava Technologies, as part of efforts to integrate social interaction with everyday financial transactions.

An EcoCash spokesperson said user behaviour has evolved beyond basic money transfers.

“We observed a shift in how people engage digital payment platforms. It’s inherently social. It’s not just about sending money it’s about engagement between the sender and the recipient,” the spokesperson said. “These new features empower people to express that.”

The Donate feature, available under the Explore tab, allows users to request voluntary financial support from their networks for charitable causes, community projects or personal needs. EcoCash says simplifying the process encourages community mobilisation.

The Request Payment function lets users ask for specific amounts from friends, relatives or colleagues, offering a quick solution for settling obligations or addressing urgent expenses. Approved requests are paid instantly into the requester’s EcoCash wallet.

The Tips feature introduces a social content sharing space within the app, enabling users to post and exchange practical advice from DIY hacks and everyday life solutions to motivational and faith based teachings.

According to EcoCash, such tools are particularly relevant in Zimbabwe, where financial inclusion in the informal sector often relies on strong social and economic networks.