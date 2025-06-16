DSTV Set to Launch a Sports-Only Package After Losing Millions of Subscribers

DStv is reportedly working on a new sports-focused subscription package amid a significant decline in its subscriber base. Over the past two years, the pay-TV provider has lost approximately 2.8 million subscribers, with its latest financial results showing a continued drop.

MultiChoice, DStv’s parent company, has also suffered a R1.7 billion loss in subscription revenue during this period.

In South Africa, MultiChoice’s premium offering which includes channels like M-Net and kykNET now has only about one million remaining subscribers. CEO Calvo Mawela attributed the decline partly to economic challenges but also acknowledged the shift toward online streaming platforms.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The company is considering introducing a standalone SuperSport package, which would also lead to price reductions for existing DStv packages that include sports channels. A final decision is expected before the end of the year.

In Nigeria, DStv lost 1.4 million subscribers over the same period, with Mawela citing high inflation and increased energy costs as key factors affecting consumers’ ability to pay for services.

Mawela explained that MultiChoice has been evaluating its packaging options, inspired by models like Sky’s tiered offerings, which separate basic, sports, and general entertainment packages. He noted that many customers subscribe to premium plans solely for sports content and cancel during off-seasons.

The company plans to finalise its decision on the sports-only package in the 2025 fiscal year, exploring various options as part of a broader strategy. The shift in consumer preferences toward more affordable streaming services like Netflix, Showmax, Amazon Prime, and YouTube has also influenced these considerations.