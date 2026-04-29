Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector closed 2025 with a historic shift toward data-dominated services, but the latest industry data reveals a troubling squeeze on operator profitability even as revenues climb.

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Abridged Sector Performance Report – Q4 2025, mobile Internet/data traffic surged 11.27% quarter‑on‑quarter to 160.33 Petabytes (PB), while fixed Internet/data traffic rose 8.86% from 440.9 Petabytes (PB) to 479.94 PB. Meanwhile, total mobile voice traffic grew a robust 9.04% from 4.65 billion minutes to 5.07 billion minutes, but SMS continued its structural decline, falling another 3.49% to 2.77 billion messages.

The standout dynamic: Starlink Zimbabwe recorded a staggering 42.76% increase in fixed Internet/data traffic, capturing significant market share from incumbent Liquid Intelligent Technologies. At the same time, mobile network operators (MNOs) accelerated 5G and LTE deployments, pushing 5G population coverage in urban areas to 18.9% and mobile broadband penetration to 82.63%.

Click the link below to download the full POTRAZ Quarterly Abridged Sector Performance Report for Q4 of 2025.

Q4 2025 Abridged Sector performance report HMed final (1)