POTRAZ Hands Over Digital Vocational Training Centre to Marondera Female Open Prison

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has officially handed over a Digital Vocational Training Centre to the Marondera Female Open Prison, equipping the facility with laptops and essential digital training resources.

The ceremony took place on May 23, 2025, and was attended by First Lady Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, who praised the initiative’s commitment to empowering incarcerated women through education. “This centre represents a vital opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration,” she stated.

The Vocational Training Centre will provide digital literacy and vocational skills, aiming to prepare participants for successful reentry into society.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Dr. G. K. Machengete, POTRAZ Director General, highlighted the transformative role of technology in fostering inclusivity. “We are not just providing tools; we are creating pathways for a better future,” he said.

The donation of laptops will facilitate hands-on training, making essential skills accessible to women in correctional facilities.

The initiative has garnered significant support from government officials and industry leaders, marking a pivotal step towards enhancing the lives of marginalized individuals in Zimbabwe.