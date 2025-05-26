Minister Mavetera Champions Innovation At The 2025 Ideathon In Masvingo

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera, addressed participants at the 2025 Innovation Drive Ideathon on Saturday in Masvingo. The event showcased the importance of innovation and technology in addressing national challenges.

During an interview with TechnoMag, Mavetera emphasized the role of the Ideathon in fostering a culture of research and development within the ICT sector. She highlighted that the initiative aligns with President ED Mnangagwa’s vision of building a nation through its people, stating, “A nation is built by its people.”

The theme of the Ideathon, “From Ideas to Impact: Fuelling Innovation for Zimbabwe’s Transformation,” focused on bridging the gap between innovative ideas and practical solutions. Mavetera noted that technology and creativity are essential for economic growth and social progress.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Key sectors identified for innovation included finance, agriculture, tourism, energy, and public services. The Minister stressed that injecting innovation into these areas could significantly boost Zimbabwe’s economic trajectory.

The Ideathon featured a competitive environment, where participants were encouraged to develop digital solutions that address pressing challenges. The best submissions will undergo a rigorous assessment, leading to a structured workshop aimed at refining ideas into viable prototypes.

Mavetera congratulated all participants, declaring that everyone involved was a winner, regardless of their ranking. She stated, “The concept of competition involves assigning positions to participants. However, these positions do not necessarily reflect the quality of the submissions made by those who do not finish in the top spots. From the perspective of the Ministry, all of you are winners.”

She urged competitors to continue refining their solutions and to think boldly in order to drive real change in Zimbabwe. The Minister concluded by calling for unity and collaboration among stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem, stating, “Let us choose to lead. Let us choose to innovate.” The event marks a significant step towards harnessing local talent for the country’s digital future.