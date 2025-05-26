Ecocash Holdings Set to Change Name to ‘TN Cybertech Investments Holdings Limited’

Ecocash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited has announced that it is seeking shareholder approval to change its name to “TN Cybertech Investments Holdings Limited,” a move that would honor the founder of the company, Tawanda Nyambirai, hence the initials; TN.

By Vongai Masuka

The proposed change, outlined in a recent announcement, requires a special resolution from shareholders at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

According to the statement, the company will lodge the necessary notifications with the Registrar of Companies and adopt the new name upon the issuance of a Certificate of Name Change upon approval.

“The proposed change of name is subject to shareholders’ approval by way of a special resolution at the EGM, pursuant to section 26 of the companies And Other Business Entities. The company will adopt TN Cybertech Investments Holdings Limited as its new name with effect from the issue of the ceriticate of change of name by the registrar of companies. “

“Cybertech” signifies a strategic emphasis on the evolving landscape of cyber technology within the company’s investment holdings.

The company assures shareholders that the name change will not impact existing rights or obligations of registered entities, and any ongoing or future legal proceedings can continue under the new name.

“Shareholders should note that the change of the company’s name, if effected will not affect any right or obligation of the registered entities whether or not the debts are due by any proceedings, by or against the entity, and any legal proceedings that might have been commenced or commenced by or against it and it’s full meaning may be continued or commenced under it’s new name.” Reads the statement.

In compliance with Zimbabwe Stock exchange (ZSE) Listing Requirements, the former name, Ecocash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited, will be reflected in brackets under the new name on company announcements and replacement share certificates for a period of one year after implementation.