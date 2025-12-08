POSTAL and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) board chairman Advocate Tawanda Zvobgo has died, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest at his workplace before being rushed to hospital.

Minister of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera confirmed the death on social media, describing the loss as a major blow to Zimbabwe’s ICT sector.

“It is with profound shock and deep sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Advocate Tawanda Zvobgo, Chairman of the POTRAZ Board. He was a dedicated leader, a brilliant legal mind and a steadfast champion for the advancement of Zimbabwe’s ICT sector,” Minister Mavetera said.

By Ruvarashe Gora

She added that his “wisdom and counsel were invaluable to our shared mission of digital transformation” and offered her condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at POTRAZ. “We have lost a pillar. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” she said.

Advocate Zvobgo’s tenure at Potraz was marked by efforts to advance regulatory oversight, digital connectivity, and technological innovation in Zimbabwe. His leadership and legal expertise played a key role in shaping policies aimed at strengthening the country’s telecommunications and ICT sectors.