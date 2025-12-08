The Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) has approved a sweeping reduction in mobile data tariffs implemented by Orange Botswana. The move, expected to provide immediate financial relief to consumers, follows a comprehensive pricing study concluded by the regulator in May 2025.

This overhaul, described as one of the most significant market interventions, directly addresses Botswana’s historical struggle with some of the highest mobile data costs in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. The changes mark a shift towards affordability and pricing transparency within the nation’s telecommunications sector.

The tariff restructuring is strategically focused on short-term and daily data bundles, which are the most commonly purchased options among low-income earners, students, and gig economy workers. Orange Botswana, which holds the largest share of mobile subscriptions in the country, has implemented cuts of up to 60% on some offerings. A prime example is the 100MB daily bundle, whose price has been reduced from P5.00 to P2.00 (USD$0.14), making it one of the most affordable entry-level packages available.

Orange has rationalised its product line-up by phasing out certain micro-bundles in favour of higher-value packages, thereby increasing the megabytes received for every Pula spent. This strategic recalibration extends to medium-term options. The previous 1GB, two-day bundle has been replaced with a more generous 2.5GB package at the same price of P20.00 (USD$ 1.48). Similarly, the old 500MB daily bundle for P10.00 (USD$0.74) has been substituted with a 300MB bundle costing P5.00 (USD$ 0.37), illustrating a clear push toward volume-based value across all validity periods.

These adjustments are designed to appeal to heavier data users while making initial access significantly cheaper for the vast majority of prepaid subscribers, who constitute over 96% of Botswana’s mobile market.

BOCRA stated that its approval fulfils its statutory mandate to maintain a competitive sector and ensure consumers benefit from high-quality, accessible services. The retail price directive, issued to all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in June 2025, is expected to enhance market information symmetry and foster more effective competition in a market historically noted for its dull competitive dynamics among three main operators.

The regulator’s intervention was two-pronged. Concurrently with the retail mandate, BOCRA engaged with wholesale provider Botswana Fibre Networks (BoFiNet) to revise its offerings to MNOs. This approach of reducing wholesale costs while directing retail price ceilings is fundamental to lowering the industry’s overall cost structure, enabling operators to pass savings to consumers without compromising network investment.

The mobile termination rate for voice calls was reduced from 13 thebe to 9 thebe starting July 2025, with a planned reduction to 2 thebe by 2027, further suppressing network-related costs.

These affordability improvements are timely, as mobile data revenues already form the largest share of Botswana’s telecom market, driven by increasing smartphone use and competitive bundles. While high energy and operating costs have historically kept tariffs elevated, these regulatory actions are a critical step toward promoting digital inclusion. They align the communications sector with the broader Botswana Economic Transformation Programme, which recognises Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) as key enablers for economic growth.

BOCRA has committed to continuous market monitoring to prevent price distortions and uphold fair competition, thereby safeguarding the consumer gains achieved. The long-term objective is to sustain a trend of declining costs per gigabyte, support heavier data usage, and advance the country’s digital transformation agenda.