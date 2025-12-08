Digital transformation drive is accelerating, with ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera announcing a major rollout of connectivity projects aimed at strengthening digital access, education, and community inclusion.

Speaking at the 7th edition of the Digitalise Zimbabwe Roving ICT Expo, Mavetera said the government is stepping up efforts to ensure citizens across all provinces have the tools needed to participate fully in the digital economy.

“We handed over Starlink satellite internet kits and computers to boost digital access for 27 schools across the 26 constituencies in Masvingo,” Mavetera said, noting that improved connectivity is central to enhancing learning outcomes, digital literacy, and future opportunities for young Zimbabweans.

By Ruvarashe Gora

A new free public WiFi hotspot under the Presidential Internet Scheme was also switched on, a development Mavetera said “brings the world closer to the people” by offering reliable and affordable online access for students, small businesses, and residents.

“These are examples of practical, pro-people development,” Mavetera added. “We are systematically working to ensure every citizen, in every province, has the tools to participate in the digital world.”