By Ross Moyo

The Director General’s Annual Charity Golf Day 2026 is underway today at The Country Club Newlands, with POTRAZ convening ICT sector leaders for a day of sport linked directly to community funding.

POTRAZ has confirmed all proceeds will be channeled to beneficiary organizations.

That direct link between participation and impact is the tournament’s core business model.

The event runs through the afternoon before transitioning at 6pm to the official ceremony.

That session will feature remarks from POTRAZ leadership, prize presentations, and the formal handover of funds raised during the day.

POTRAZ uses the platform to reinforce its regulatory mandate while advancing corporate social responsibility.

The “creating a level playing field” theme applies both to competition on the course and to policy objectives for inclusive digital access.

The golf course setting creates space for strategic conversations between operators, vendors, investors and regulators.

Those informal interactions often accelerate infrastructure partnerships and service rollout decisions that affect the whole sector.

Proceeds from the tournament are pooled and directed to community initiatives identified by POTRAZ.

This aligns the regulator’s public mandate with private sector capital, turning industry participation into measurable social outcomes.

All operational coordination is handled on-site to maintain focus on efficiency and results.

The format prioritizes play, networking and fund mobilization over ceremonial extras.

As afternoon play continues, attention shifts to the 6pm official ceremony where POTRAZ will report total funds raised and outline deployment plans for the beneficiaries.

For the regulator and the sector, the golf day demonstrates how ICT institutions can convert industry gatherings into direct community investment.

The metric of success is funds delivered, not just rounds completed.