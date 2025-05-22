POTRAZ And ZCHPC Launch Research Initiative For Students

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and the Zimbabwe Computer and High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) have joined forces to launch the POTRAZ-ZCHPC Research Collaboration Initiative, this initiative invites students from tertiary institutions across Zimbabwe to submit research proposals that address key national challenges.

The POTRAZ-ZCHPC Research Collaboration Initiative aims to:

– Support developmental and solution-driven research that tackles pressing national issues

– Empower students by providing financial and technical support to turn research ideas into practical solutions

– Foster innovation and industry adoption of research findings

Students who participate in the initiative will benefit from:

– Financial support to conduct research

– Technical guidance and mentorship

– Opportunities to turn research ideas into practical solutions that can be adopted by industry

Students from tertiary institutions across Zimbabwe are invited to submit research proposals that align with the initiative’s objectives. The proposals should focus on addressing key national challenges and providing innovative solutions that can be adopted by industry.

By supporting student research, POTRAZ and ZCHPC aim to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and problem-solving in Zimbabwe. The initiative is expected to contribute to the country’s development by generating practical solutions to pressing challenges.