The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has officially launched its 2026 Scholarships Program, a strategic initiative designed to bridge the digital divide by supporting financially disadvantaged yet exceptionally talented students. The program aims to cultivate a robust pipeline of specialists in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), aligning with national development priorities and the global shift toward a digital economy.

The scholarship targets Zimbabwean nationals enrolled at state universities for the February or August 2026 intakes. To ensure the selection of high-calibre candidates, applicants must be first-year students who achieved at least 15 points in three STEM A-Level subjects, or continuing students maintaining an Upper Second (2.1) class or better.

Reflecting the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, POTRAZ has identified several priority disciplines for funding, including:

Data Science and Nanotechnology.

Agricultural, Mechatronics, and Telecommunications Engineering.

Computational Mathematics and Financial Engineering.

In a move toward inclusive development, the authority will also grant Exceptional Consideration to students in non-STEM programs much as Media and Digital Arts or Education with ICT Integration provided they demonstrate a clear link to technological advancement.

This investment in human capital is viewed as a cornerstone for Zimbabwe’s technological sovereignty and long-term economic resilience.

Eligible students are encouraged to submit applications online via the official portal before the deadline of 23:59 on Friday, 27 March 2026.