Zimbabwe is set to take a major step toward transforming its education system with the upcoming Smart Education Seminar 2026, a high-level national dialogue aimed at closing the digital divide in schools and preparing learners for an increasingly technology-driven future.

The seminar, organized by the Smart Zimbabwe Business Network, will take place on the 5th of March 2026 at the Golden Conifer Functions Venue in Harare.

The conference is expected to bring together government officials, education leaders, technology experts, development partners, and private sector players from across the country.

Running under the theme “Powering the Future: Building a Connected, Equitable, and AI-Ready Education System for Zimbabwe,” the event seeks to accelerate digital transformation in the education sector in line with the country’s Vision 2030 development agenda.

Speaking to the media ahead of the conference, Smart Zimbabwe Business Network Executive Director Mr. Rufaro Nyadembera said the seminar aims to respond to the growing disparities between rural and urban schools, particularly in access to electricity, internet connectivity, and modern digital learning tools. While many rural schools continue to struggle with basic infrastructure, urban institutions face the challenge of upgrading to smart and AI-enabled education technologies.

He said the programme will focus on key pillars, including universal school connectivity, sustainable energy solutions, smart classroom tools, artificial intelligence in learning and school administration, teacher capacity building, and innovative financing models to support large-scale implementation.

A major highlight of the gathering will be the official launch of the EduConnect 2030 Campaign, a national initiative aimed at connecting and powering every school in Zimbabwe by 2030. The campaign will begin with a 10-school pilot program and calls on local businesses, alumni associations, and Zimbabweans in the diaspora to support connectivity and energy solutions at their former schools.

Mr. Nyadembera further said that the seminar was designed to move beyond discussion toward concrete action.

“This is not just a seminar; it is a launchpad for tangible change. By bringing together government, industry, and educators, we are creating a platform to ensure that no child is left behind in the digital age,” he said.

The event is expected to attract high-profile participation, with Tatenda Mavetera, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, and Torerayi Moyo, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, named as co-guests of honour, pending confirmation. Confirmed speakers include education leaders, technology entrepreneurs, and energy sector executives, reflecting the seminar’s multi-sectoral approach.