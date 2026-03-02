Zimbabwe has officially established a dedicated body to spearhead the digitisation of its national libraries and documentation services, a major stride toward modernising its information infrastructure,

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo, recently inaugurated the National Libraries and Documentation Service Council. This new regulatory group is tasked with steering technological innovation and digital transformation, ensuring the country’s library network transitions into a contemporary center for research, inclusive access, and knowledge exchange.

During the inauguration ceremony held this week, Agnes Chikonzo, the esteemed librarian at the University of Zimbabwe, was appointed to lead the council.

Minister Moyo emphasised that the digital overhaul of these services is a vital component of Vision 2030, the government’s strategic roadmap to elevate Zimbabwe into a prosperous, upper-middle-income nation.

According to Moyo, the council is expected to enhance professional standards, guarantee equitable access to data, and encourage partnerships that transform libraries into drivers of national productivity and innovation.

“I look forward to working closely with the council to ensure that the light of knowledge reaches every classroom, every community and every citizen of our motherland,” Moyo added.