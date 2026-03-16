Zimbabwe’s newly launched National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy (2026-2030), will be anchored by a sophisticated multi-tiered governance structure designed to ensure effective implementation and ethical oversight. This new body machinery is designed to ensure the nation’s ambitious AI vision becomes reality.

The strategy, developed through extensive consultations across Kadoma, Harare, Bulawayo, and Masvingo, establishes three interlocking governance bodies:

The National Digital Regulatory Committee (NDRC) AI Strategy Implementation Office (AISIO), Technical Working Groups (TWGs).

Together, they form what the strategy describes as a model built for both authority and agility.

Speaking during the National AI Strategy launch the minister of ICT Postal and Courier Services Hon Tatenda A Mavetera added

“These structures aim to address a common issue in national strategies, strong launches that fail due to unclear responsibilities”.

The National Digital Regulatory Committee serves as Zimbabwe’s independent regulatory body for AI and emerging technologies. Hosted within POTRAZ for administrative efficiency, the NDRC operates under the strategic supervision of the AISIO while maintaining regulatory independence.

The NDRC is comprised of leading experts across government, industry sectors, academic fields, ethics, and emerging start-ups. It oversees AI performance and promotes collaborations among stakeholders to drive the country’s AI agenda effectively.

The committee’s mandate includes developing and enforcing agile regulatory frameworks, implementing sector-specific strategies, and ensuring responsible AI innovation aligns with national goals. It will also oversee the National AI Regulatory Sandbox, the “Innovation Crucible/Umthombo Wolwazi”, where start-ups can test AI solutions with temporary regulatory flexibility.

The AI Strategy Implementation Office functions as the engine room of Zimbabwe’s AI transformation. Operating like an agile tech start-up within the lead ministry, the AISIO is staffed by specialists in project management, policy, artificial intelligence, and partnerships.

According to the strategy document, AISIO drives flagship initiatives, manages monitoring and evaluation, and coordinates with stakeholders. “Serving as the NAIC’s secretariat, it also leads knowledge management and public engagement through initiatives like AI for Every Zimbabwean”.

The office is structured into specialised units covering strategy and policy alignment, stakeholder management and communications, monitoring and evaluation, AI infrastructure and data governance, innovation and ecosystem development, and capacity building and education. This comprehensive structure ensures no aspect of implementation falls through the cracks.

The AISIO will also manage the “Mugove/Umgele” National AI Innovation Fund, a co-investment vehicle matching private investment in certified AI start-ups with both funding and accelerator support.

Technical Working Groups form the third tier of governance, turning national AI goals into sector-specific solutions. Each TWG is co-chaired by a senior government official and private sector leader, with initial focus on agriculture, health, mining, finance, and education.

“The TWGs deliver results in priority areas,” the strategy document states. Projects include precision farming tools, AI diagnostics, regulatory sandbox trials, and curriculum reform. Together with the NDRC’s regulatory oversight and the AISIO’s operational drive, the TWGs ensure coordinated, impactful AI transformation across all sectors of the economy.

“The Ministry of ICT will coordinate the strategy, while specific ministries will lead initiatives,” said Hon Mavetera.

“This ensures accountability and clear lines of execution”.

The governance framework also includes multi-level engagement extending to local communities. District-level Community AI Councils will involve local authorities, civil society, youth, women’s groups, businesses, and technical experts, ensuring AI benefits reach all Zimbabweans.

With the strategy now launched, the immediate focus turns to implementation. The roadmap establishes clear milestones, the National AI Council’s first meeting, the AISIO director’s appointment, and the launch of the Zimbabwean AI Grand Challenge, all within the first 100 days.

“The key to successful AI development is a strong foundation in digital infrastructure, data governance, a skilled workforce, regulations, and effective institutions”, Minister Mavetera stated.