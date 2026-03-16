The recently. The National AI Strategy full document can now be downloaded here below.

Dowload the Zimbabwe National Artificial Intelligence Strategy PDF Documement here

Highlights from the content page cover

Foreword: From the President, His Excellency CDE, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

02 Foreword: From the Hon Minister, Hon. Tatenda A. Mavetera

03 Foreword: From the Hon Deputy Minister, Hon. Dingumuzi Phuti

04 Foreword: From the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Beaullah Chirume

05 Acronyms

06 Executive Summary

08 Introduction

09 Situational Analysis: Zimbabwe’s AI Readiness

12 Vision and guiding principles

17 Strategic Pillars: The Six Foundations of Zimbabwe’s AI Transformation

19 Flagship Initiatives: Igniting the National AI Mission

40 Implementation and governance

42 Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Framework

48 Appendices

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