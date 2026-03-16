The recently. The National AI Strategy full document can now be downloaded here below.
Dowload the Zimbabwe National Artificial Intelligence Strategy PDF Documement here
Highlights from the content page cover
Foreword: From the President, His Excellency CDE, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
02 Foreword: From the Hon Minister, Hon. Tatenda A. Mavetera
03 Foreword: From the Hon Deputy Minister, Hon. Dingumuzi Phuti
04 Foreword: From the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Beaullah Chirume
05 Acronyms
06 Executive Summary
08 Introduction
09 Situational Analysis: Zimbabwe’s AI Readiness
12 Vision and guiding principles
17 Strategic Pillars: The Six Foundations of Zimbabwe’s AI Transformation
19 Flagship Initiatives: Igniting the National AI Mission
40 Implementation and governance
42 Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Framework
48 Appendices
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