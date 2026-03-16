Zimbabwe has officially launched its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy (2026–2030), positioning computational sovereignty as one of the cornerstones of its high-tech future. The strategy marks a decisive shift in how the nation intends to manage its most valuable modern resource, data.

Zimbabwe like much of the African continent has operated in a state of digital displacement, with the vast majority of its national and commercial data residing in foreign owned clouds. This current reality poses significant risks to national security and economic privacy.

The new strategy aims to dismantle this status quo by establishing a Sovereign National Cloud, ensuring that the data powering Zimbabwe’s future remains firmly within its borders.

The drive for sovereignty is rooted in the protection of Zimbabwe’s strategic assets. By localising data storage and processing, the government aims to shield sensitive information related to the nation’s crown jewels, its agricultural yields and mineral reserves.

Under the new framework, AI-driven predictive models for agriculture will analyse soil health and rainfall patterns locally, preventing proprietary mapping data from being exploited by external actors. Similarly, in the mining sector, high-resolution geological data and mineral discovery maps will be housed on secure, domestic servers.

This localised approach ensures that the insights generated by AI benefit the Zimbabwean economy directly, rather than providing a competitive edge to global conglomerates.

The strategy identifies Heritage-Based Education 5.0 as the primary engine for this Silicon Dawn. This educational philosophy which prioritises innovation and industrialisation is tasked with producing a new generation of AI specialists, data scientists, and ethical hackers. By integrating AI literacy into every level of the academic ladder, the government aims to create a workforce capable of building and maintaining the sovereign infrastructure.

To support this, the strategy formalises the role of High-Performance Computing (HPC) centers as national assets. These facilities will serve as the foundries where local algorithms are forged, enabling researchers to process massive datasets without relying on expensive and potentially insecure foreign computing power.

Implementation of this vision will be overseen by the AI Strategy Implementation Office (AISIO), supported by funding from the Treasury and the Universal Service Fund (USF) managed by POTRAZ. The roadmap includes the immediate development of the National AI Act, which will provide the legal scaffolding for data residency and algorithmic transparency.

“Our data is our heritage,” the strategy notes.

“To control our data is to control our future.”