Thousands of Econet subscribers could gain access to premium artificial intelligence tools and 200GB of cloud storage at no cost after the mobile network operator partnered with Google to offer a six-month Gemini Plus trial, a move that could accelerate AI adoption among Zimbabwean consumers, students and small businesses.

Econet Wireless subscribers in Zimbabwe are being offered an opportunity to access Google Gemini Plus free of charge for six months, giving eligible customers access to advanced artificial intelligence features, enhanced productivity tools and expanded cloud storage.

The promotion, which is available to selected Econet customers, is part of a growing push to introduce AI-powered services to African markets as demand for digital productivity tools continues to rise.

Gemini Plus is Google’s premium artificial intelligence subscription service. It provides access to advanced AI capabilities integrated across Google products, including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive and other productivity applications.

Subscribers also receive 200GB of cloud storage, allowing them to securely store photos, videos and documents online.

To access the offer, users must first download the Gemini application from either the Google Play Store for Android devices or the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads.

Once installed, customers are required to sign in using an existing Google account. Those without a Google account must create one before proceeding.

The next step involves verifying an Econet mobile number through the dedicated registration portal.

Customers must enter their Econet number in the international +263 format and wait for a One-Time Password (OTP) to be sent to their handset. After entering the verification code, users are guided through the redemption process and prompted to activate the six-month free trial.

Upon successful registration, Gemini Plus becomes immediately available, unlocking advanced AI tools that can assist users with drafting emails, generating content, summarising documents, brainstorming ideas, analysing information and creating images. The service is expected to appeal to students, entrepreneurs, professionals and content creators looking to improve productivity.

However, customers must pay attention to the terms of the offer, while the six-month subscription is free, Google requires users to have a valid payment method linked to their account.

This typically includes a Visa or Mastercard enabled for international online transactions.

Subscribers should also be aware that standard subscription charges may apply once the trial period expires unless the service is cancelled before the renewal date.

In addition, uploading files and backing up data to cloud storage may consume mobile data, making it important for users to manage their internet bundles carefully.

As AI tools become increasingly integrated into education, business and communication, initiatives such as the Gemini Plus trial may provide a valuable opportunity for users to gain hands-on experience with advanced technology at no initial cost.