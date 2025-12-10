Zimbabwe’s skyline is set for a futuristic upgrade as construction of the country’s first-ever 360-degree rotating restaurant officially gets underway. The Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK) has confirmed the installation of structural columns for the landmark facility, perched atop the fourth floor of the rising Museum of African Liberation in Harare.

In a statement released Tuesday, INSTAK described the development as a major architectural breakthrough for the multi-billion-dollar Liberation City Project. The restaurant, designed in the iconic shape of a traditional African clay pot, will stand as the highest dining point in Zimbabwe—offering guests unmatched panoramic views of the capital through a fully rotating structure.

INSTAK said the restaurant is expected to redefine Zimbabwe’s tourism and hospitality landscape, blending technology, heritage and leisure in a single attraction. Beyond its rotating engineering marvel, the project reinforces Liberation City’s vision to merge African storytelling with world-class facilities.

The organisation also revealed that construction of the Museum’s steel and concrete superstructure is progressing on schedule, with completion targeted for April 30, 2026—well ahead of Zimbabwe’s hosting of the African Union Mid-Year Summit in July 2027.

The Museum of African Liberation is positioned as a continental landmark honouring Africa’s liberation movements and heroes. Backed by strong government support, the project has earned endorsements and contributions from over 20 countries, solidifying its status as one of Africa’s most ambitious cultural developments.

The rotating restaurant is one of several premium attractions within the Liberation City masterplan, which includes a Heritage Village, Liberation Mall, African-themed amusement park, animal park, five-star hotel and presidential villas—all designed to transform Harare into a world-class tourism, cultural and technological hub.