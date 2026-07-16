NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer Raphael Mushanawani has reaffirmed the mobile network operator’s commitment to supporting the national fight against drug and substance abuse, saying protecting young people is critical to Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

Speaking during the NetOne–Heal Us Zimbabwe Media and Stakeholder Engagement at Africa Unity Square on Wednesday, Mushanawani marked the completion of the 23-day walkathon from Beitbridge to Harare, describing it as more than a physical journey but a national campaign promoting awareness, hope and collective responsibility.

He said the initiative brought together Government, the private sector, civil society, communities and ordinary Zimbabweans in a united effort to combat drug and substance abuse.

Mushanawani said the campaign aligns with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), which recognise that a healthy and productive population is essential for the country’s socio-economic transformation.

“As we celebrate 30 years of connecting Zimbabwe, history should also remember that NetOne chose to connect the nation to something greater than technology. We chose to connect Zimbabwe to hope, purpose, resilience and a future where every young person has the opportunity to realise their full potential,” he said.

Mushanawani said the strongest network a nation can build is not measured by telecommunications infrastructure but by the strength, health and character of its people.

The CEO noted that the walkathon was intended not only to raise awareness among those who have never been exposed to drugs, but also to offer hope to individuals already battling addiction.

“Every kilometre represented the journey away from addiction and towards recovery. Every step represented courage, every community engagement represented a chance to educate, and every conversation reminded someone that their future is still valuable,” he said.

He stressed that addiction should not define a person’s future, adding that recovery is possible through awareness, support and timely intervention.

The NetOne boss warned that drug and substance abuse has far-reaching consequences beyond individuals, affecting families, communities and the country’s human capital.

“Behind every statistic is a son, daughter, student, worker or future leader whose potential is at risk. Confronting drug and substance abuse is not only a public health responsibility but a national development responsibility,” he said.

Mushanawani also commended the media for its role in driving awareness, saying journalists have the power to shape public discourse and inspire positive behavioural change through responsible reporting.

Although the walkathon has reached its destination, he said the campaign against drug and substance abuse must continue, urging all Zimbabweans to work together to safeguard the nation’s future by saying no to drugs and yes to life.