CBZ Bank has been named Zimbabwe’s Best Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, earning one of the banking industry’s highest international honors amid increasing competition and digital transformation across the country’s financial sector.

The award was presented during the official Euromoney Awards for Excellence ceremony held in London, United Kingdom, on 15 July 2026.

Widely regarded as one of the banking industry’s most prestigious accolades, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence recognize financial institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance across key areas, including innovation, customer service, financial strength, digital transformation, and contribution to economic development.

In a statement to the media, CBZ Bank said the award underscores its continued commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric financial solutions while contributing to national economic growth.

The bank also acknowledged the role played by its customers and employees in attaining the international recognition.

“CBZ Bank extends its sincere gratitude to its valued customers for their continued trust and support. The Bank also pays special tribute to its employees, whose unwavering dedication, professionalism, and commitment to service excellence have made this achievement possible,” the bank said.

The award comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s banking sector is navigating an increasingly digital future, with financial institutions investing heavily in digital platforms, fintech partnerships, and enhanced customer experiences to meet changing consumer expectations.

As Zimbabwe’s financial services industry continues to embrace digital transformation, innovation and financial inclusion, international recognition such as the Euromoney Awards signals growing confidence in the country’s banking institutions and their ability to compete on the global stage.