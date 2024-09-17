Education 5.0 launched For Kadoma, Creating Masters and Employers.

- By Ross Moyo
Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Honourable Angeline Gata has said the Zimbabwe Early Learning Policy she launched recently in Kadoma is a good foundation for on which the already existing policies on education can leverage on.
Deputy Minister Gata emphasized on the technology based continous assessment learning pedagogy Zimbabwe now Championing Teaching, Research, Community Services, Innovation & Industrialization.
Education policies have since been improved from education 3:0 to Education 5:0.
According to Education Deputy Minister Ms Gata, ”The previous 3:0 focused on teaching creating labourers and mere workers for the former white colonizers while under the new Education 5.0 emphasis is on creating masters and employers, as institutions of higher and tertiary education are expected to champion teaching, research, community services, innovation, and industrialization, a major shift from Education 3.0, which was only limited to teaching, research, and community services.”
The recently launched policy focuses on catching them younger than before. Zimbabwe had a 7-4-2 formal education structure.
Comments