NetOne Launches The Big Beautiful Bundles, $45 per 100GB

Finally, the sleeping giant has awakened. NetOne has launched a new, competitive data package. Aptly dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bundles (BBB)” plans, a new data package that is going to cater for the mobile subscribers without the need to buy another device, while also adding convenience as it allows mobility and roaming for already existing NetOne subscribers across the country.

By Gamuchirai Mapako and Toneo Toneo

This new offering is poised to provide much-needed relief and a compelling alternative for both individual and business users in Zimbabwe, a strategic move following their competition’s controversial discontinuation of its Smartbiz packages.

The new BBB plans are structured to cater to varying data needs and budgets. The entry-level BBB 100 provides 80GB of peak data and 20GB for off-peak use at USD$45. For heavier users, the BBB 150 offers 100GB peak and 50GB off-peak for USD$80. The flagship BBB 200 plan delivers a substantial 160GB of peak data with 40GB off-peak, priced at USD$130. This tiered approach ensures customers can select a package that aligns with their wallets and usage patterns.

This effectively makes the Netone data bundle the most affordable in the market comparing the entrance value which is going to be the most popular one costing only USD$45 for 100GB while the Econet’s fixed service is USD$30 is only 50GB, almost offering half value for the price while its not mobile.

NetOne’s timely intervention with the BBB bundles can be a direct challenge to its competitor’s market strategy, potentially shifting the competitive landscape.

The bundle is a major relief for the mobile subscribers but however will still face competition from fixed , flexible options like Starlink, should they increase capacity in Harare and Bulawayo, which are the major cities consuming the biggest data throughout across all networks.

In the meantime clients can enjoy this relief while it lasts and as expected, the market is going to react as trends are bound to shift in the next few weeks or months.