ZINARA Introduces Flexible Payment Terms for Motorists with Vehicle Licensing Arrears

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced a new initiative aimed at easing the financial burden on motorists struggling with vehicle licensing arrears. Starting immediately, the agency will offer flexible payment terms to assist individuals in settling outstanding fees.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

This decision comes in response to the challenges faced by many vehicle owners who have accumulated licensing arrears due to economic difficulties. ZINARA seeks to improve compliance while also facilitating smoother road usage by allowing motorists to clear their debts in manageable installments.

In a statement, ZINARA emphasized that the new payment plan is designed to accommodate various financial situations, making it easier for motorists to obtain or renew their vehicle licenses without facing overwhelming costs.

ZINARA’s initiative is expected to benefit a significant number of vehicle owners who have been unable to renew their licenses due to prohibitive fees. The organization aims to enhance road safety and compliance by encouraging more motorists to fulfill their licensing obligations.

As part of the rollout, ZINARA will provide detailed information on the payment options available, ensuring that all motorists are informed about how to take advantage of this new scheme. This initiative reflects ZINARA’s commitment to supporting Zimbabwean motorists while promoting responsible vehicle ownership and road safety.