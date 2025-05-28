NetOne Intensifies War on Drugs with Skills Campaign in Bulilima

Mobile Network Operator, NetOne has intensified its fight against drug and substance abuse with a grassroots campaign in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South, combining life skills training and digital empowerment as part of its nationwide #ImpactingLives initiative.

The “Say NO to Drugs—Yes to Skills, Dignity, and a Future with Purpose” campaign culminated in a graduation ceremony on May 24, where dozens of youths and villagers received certifications in practical skills such as hotel and catering, welding, and detergent making. The program seeks to curb drug abuse by offering alternatives rooted in economic opportunity and personal development.

NetOne Group CEO Eng. Raphael Mushanawani, delivering the keynote address, said the campaign reinforces the strategic importance of rural communities in Zimbabwe’s development agenda. “Bulilima is not behind. Bulilima is part of Zimbabwe’s future,” he declared, emphasizing that digital transformation and behavioral reform must go hand in hand to secure the nation’s progress.

Under its #ImpactingLives program, NetOne has rolled out a range of rural-targeted digital services—including telemedicine, e-learning, and digital agriculture—aimed at bridging the opportunity gap between urban and rural populations.

The campaign aligns with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of inclusive development and the objectives of Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which stress community empowerment and youth participation as key to national growth.

Hon. Dingumuzi Phuti, Deputy Minister of ICT and Member of Parliament for Bulilima, applauded the youths for choosing skills over drugs. “When young people acquire life skills and stand up against drugs, they reclaim their future and shape the destiny of our nation,” he said.

As Zimbabwe confronts rising drug use among its youth, NetOne’s initiative is being hailed as a replicable model for tackling substance abuse through sustainable skills training and strategic corporate-social partnerships. The telecom firm’s proactive role signals a broader shift in the private sector toward community-led development with long-term impact.