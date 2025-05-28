Nestlé Commissions US\$7 Million 4th Roller Dryer to Expand Cereal Production in Zimbabwe

Nestlé today officially launched a USD$7 million roller dryer to enhance its Harare manufacturing facility on the back of USD$40 million invested in Zimbabwe in the last decade. The investment is aimed at strengthening Zimbabwe’s position as a regional cereal hub for Eastern and Southern (ESAR). The installation of the 4th roller dryer, which is said to be a strategic upgrade for the production of Nestlé CEREVITA, will increase the factory’s output by over 35%, enabling the company to meet growing demand in domestic and export markets, including Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

The investment underscores Nestlé’s long-term “Africa for Africa” strategy, which prioritizes local manufacturing, sourcing, and talent development to foster self-reliant food systems across the continent. The commissioning of the fourth roller dryer at the Harare plant is a tangible demonstration of this strategy in action, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s role as a key player in regional food production and trade.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Nicole Roos, Managing Director and Chairperson of Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region, emphasized the significance of the investment during the commissioning ceremony.

“This expansion is a clear proof point of our Africa for Africa strategy,” she said. “By sourcing from local farmers, investing in local talent, and manufacturing locally, we are creating a virtuous circle that benefits communities, strengthens economies, and builds a more resilient food system for Africa. Zimbabwe is not just a market for us; it is a valued contributor to this vision.”

Nestlé Zimbabwe has contributed significantly to the country’s economy for over 60 years. It currently employs more than 400 people directly and indirectly while supporting over 350 local suppliers and smallholder farmers. The latest investment according Hon. N.M. Ndhlovu, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, aims to drive industrialization, create employment, and enhance food security.

Hon. Ndhlovu commended Nestlé for the role it has played in growing the country’s manufacturing sector.

“Today’s commissioning is not just an addition to Nestlé’s impressive infrastructure; it is a testament to the company’s resilience and dedication to Zimbabwe’s growth,” he said. “This investment will have far-reaching benefits for our economy, from job creation to increased exports.”

Speaking at the event, Khaled Ramadan, Managing Director of Nestlé East Africa, highlighted the regional impact of the expansion, adding, “Brands like CEREVITA are trusted by families across Southern Africa, with this upgrade, we are better positioned to meet rising demand while contributing to sustainable agriculture and stronger local economies.”

The Harare facility is one of the few cereal manufacturing plants of its kind in the region and a critical component of Nestlé’s US\$40 million investment program to scale up cereal and coffee production across ESAR. The factory was recently recognized when it was named First Runner-Up for Manufacturing Exporter of the Year 2025 by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, a testament to its contribution to trade and economic development.

Beyond manufacturing, Nestlé is has also significantly contributed to youth empowerment and sustainability. The company runs graduate trainee and technical training programs to build local capabilities, while its sustainability initiatives include local sourcing, water and energy efficiency measures, and responsible waste management through projects like its industrial water treatment plant.

The commissioning of the new roller dryer reaffirms Nestlé’s long-term vision for Zimbabwe—one rooted in shared prosperity, regional integration, and the creation of a more inclusive and sustainable food ecosystem. By investing in local production and talent, Nestlé is not only strengthening its own operations but also supporting the broader economic and social development of Zimbabwe and the region.

As the Harare facility gears up to meet increased demand, the ripple effects of this investment are expected to be felt across the value chain, from farmers and suppliers to consumers in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Nestlé’s latest move according to representatives is a clear signal of its confidence in Zimbabwe’s potential and its commitment to driving growth that benefits all stakeholders.