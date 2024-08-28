Netone Innovative Animal Tracking Solutions Empowers Farmers

In addressing the plight of livestock theft , local mobile network operator Netone has introduced animal tracking solutions, empowering farmers and pet owners to monitor and manage their animals’ movements, health, and well-being with ease. The cutting-edge technology provides real-time location tracking, activity monitoring, and data insights that ensure the safety and prosperity of animals.

During the 114th edition of Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Netone Acting Head of Marketing Tatenda Makumborenga said, “Here we have Animal Tracking, a technology that can monitor the movement of our livestock adding an extra layer of security. Moreover, with the geo-fencing feature you are also able get alerts if your livestock wanders off into restricted areas.

The reactions from show attendees were overwhelmingly positive. Many were amazed by the potential of integrating technology into farming practices, making tasks more efficient and sustainable. Some even described NetOne’s displays as eye-opening and inspiring, sparking conversations about the role of innovation in agriculture”.

The animal trackers allows farmers to virtually track animals from anywhere wi8th connectivity and pit also enhances security of livestock