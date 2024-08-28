Econet Scoops ZAS Overall Stand & Best ICT Exhibitor Awards

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s largest Telcos, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has won the biggest awards at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS).

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe was grateful for such a recognition by event organisers after receiving the award from Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi at yesterday’s ZAS official opening.

According to the country’s largest Telcos spokesperson, it was the company’s Innovation culture as a business that won the day.

“Our stand this year showcases how our products and services are transforming agriculture and positively impacting the economy by enabling farmers to access real-time information, connect with markets and improve productivity through the appropriate use of technology,” said the Econet spokesperson.

The Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s media and corporate affairs executive, Fungai Mandiveyi, said the Best Overall Stand and Best ICT Exhibitor awards won by the company were a testament to the company’s innovation culture.

“We are grateful for the recognition, and believe it partly stems from our innovation culture as a business.”