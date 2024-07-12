NetOne Guarantees Seamless Connectivity Behind UN Tourism On Gastronomy

NetOne Pvt Ltd has announced its enthusiastic support for the inaugural UN Tourism on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa, set to take place from July 26 to July 28 in Victoria Falls. The event, championed by First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Her Excellency Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, aims to celebrate Zimbabwean gastronomy and promote the country’s traditional culinary heritage.

As a leading digital solutions provider, NetOne is proud to contribute to this significant event by ensuring seamless connectivity for all attendees. Our Group Chief Executive Officer reiterated the company’s commitment to raising both the NetOne and Zimbabwean flags high during this event, highlighting the importance of showcasing Zimbabwe’s rich culinary heritage and its associated health and socio-economic benefits.

NetOne Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Musunda, assured delegates that NetOne will deliver the necessary digital infrastructure to ensure a smooth and convenient experience for all participants. With our reliable network and innovative solutions, we are dedicated to supporting the success of this event and promoting Zimbabwean gastronomy to the world.

Acting Head of Marketing, Tatenda Makumborenga, emphasized the company’s commitment to treating this event with utmost importance. As part of the SADC main event preparations, NetOne is prepared to provide innovative and impactful support. Our dedication to making a significant contribution to the success of the UN Tourism on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa underscores our commitment to showcasing the best of Zimbabwean cuisine to the international community.

NetOne Pvt Ltd is thrilled to support the first UN Tourism on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa and is committed to playing a pivotal role in this important event. We are excited to showcase Zimbabwe’s rich culinary heritage and provide seamless connectivity for all participants. With our innovative digital solutions, we are ready to raise both the NetOne and Zimbabwean flags high and help make this event a resounding success.