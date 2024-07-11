Tech News

Telone Free Medical Care Targets 10 000 Patients

State owned telecommunications operator, TelOne is targeting free medical care for 10 000 patients as part of the company’s corporate social investment under its health pillar.

According to TelOne head of corporate communications, Melody Harry the company is committed to enhance and empower communities across the country through providing free medical care.

“ The company is committed in making sure that no one is left behind and this being done through providing free medical care for communities and the programme is expected to benefit at least 10 000 patients”.

The company confirmed that it has more programmes lined up  for the year targeting 10 districts across the country.

 

