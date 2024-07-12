6.7 million Missing at Zera – AG Report

The Auditor General Report has revealed that over 6.7 million may have been siphoned from the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority.

According to the AG report transactions amounting to ZWL$6.7 million were recorded in the SAP system without descriptions, posing a risk of undetected fraud.

“The Authority’s computer ledger had transactions amounting to ZWL$6.7 million recorded in the SAP system without descriptions

The report argued that the accounting discrepancy may have been an act of cover-up of fraud by officials at ZERA.

“Concealment of fraud may go undetected”

Over the years the OAG has raised serious fraud cases involving government agencies and parastatals. It can be observed that while authorities at ZERA are said to have acknowledged the anomaly and promised to implement corrective measures, the incident highlights a potential vulnerability in their financial management practices.