Netone Gears Up For Zim’s Digital Future

In a rapidly evolving digital era mobile network operator, Netone is driving innovation and growth through its commitment to digital transformation at the recent Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Netone Chief Commercial Officer Learnmore Masunda shared the company’s vision for a digital future.

As we journey towards digital transformation, Netone has positioned itself as the key enabler of the digital economy. Life is now digital, and we are not just here to provide voice and data, but there is a need to digitalize products,” Masunda said.

He added that Netone’s commitment to digitalization is driving innovation and growth in Zimbabwe, ” By digitalizing products and services, the company aims to empower individuals, businesses, and communities to harness the full potential of the digital economy”.

Netone’s focus on innovation is evident in its efforts to develop digital solutions that address the evolving needs of its customers. By leveraging technology, the company is poised to unlock new opportunities, enhance efficiency, and improve lives.

As Zimbabwe’s digital landscape continues to evolve, Netone is at the forefront, driving innovation and growth. With its focus on digitalization, the company is well-positioned to play a key role in shaping the country’s digital future.