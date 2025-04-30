Ecocash Holdings Expands Global Remittance Network

EcoCash Holdings, mobile money platform has positioned itself at the forefront of the financial transformation by partnering with a robust network of global remittance services. From MoneyGram and Western Union to digital-first platforms like WorldRemit, Paysend, and Taptap Send to others like sasai Money Transfer, Remitly, MTN, hellopaisa, airtel, Xoom, Shoprite, Ria, and MamaMoney, EcoCash’s extensive partnerships is ensuring that users can send money from different parts of the world direct into their EcoCash, seamlessly, securely, and with unmatched convenience.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The ability to send and receive money across borders quickly, securely, and affordably in an increasingly interconnected world, is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

For Zimbabweans living abroad, particularly in diaspora hubs like Sydney, London, or Johannesburg, remittances are a lifeline, supporting families, funding education, and driving local economies. EcoCash’s collaboration with over a dozen international remittance providers means that Zimbabweans abroad have multiple channels to send money home. Whether through traditional cash pickup services or instant mobile wallet deposits, the platform caters to diverse user preferences.

This vast network ensures that whether a user is in Sydney sending money to Zaka or in Dubai supporting relatives in Harare, the process is frictionless.

EcoCash’s mobile-first approach guarantees financial access for the unbanked, a critical advantage in a country where traditional banking infrastructure remains limited for many and over 60% of Zimbabwe’s adult population lacks access to formal banking. EcoCash bridges this gap, offering a digital alternative that requires only a basic mobile phone.

By eliminating intermediaries, reducing transfer times, and lowering costs, the platform is reshaping how Zimbabweans interact with money. Gone are the days of waiting in long queues at money transfer agencies because with EcoCash, recipients get funds directly into their mobile wallets, which they can use to pay bills, buy groceries, or even withdraw cash at one of the many agent outlets.

Remittances contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s GDP and by facilitating smoother inflows, EcoCash has ensured that more money reaches households faster, stimulating local businesses and livelihoods.

EcoCash’s partnerships with global remittance providers underscores its commitment to making cross-border transactions effortless. For the diaspora, it’s more than just an app, it’s a connection to home. For Zimbabwe, it’s a catalyst for financial inclusion and economic resilience.

Click Here for steps to follow.