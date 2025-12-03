NetOne is intensifying efforts to bridge the digital divide by enhancing rural communities’ inclusion in information and communication technologies. This commitment was demonstrated with the donation of 12 computers and accessories to schools in Mutasa District, presented to Senator Chief James Mutasa by the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, during the NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon at the Eastern Highlands Plantations last Saturday.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Engineer Mushanawani stated, “As NetOne, we found it prudent to give 12 computers and accessories to schools here in Mutasa District where we have just staged the Honde Valley Marathon. The process was done in consultation with Chief Mutasa to ensure that the most deserving beneficiaries are the recipients.”

He highlighted that this donation is part of several strategies to enhance rural information and technology inclusion. “This gesture is one of our several innovative strategies to enhance rural communities’ information and technology inclusion so as to close the digital gap with their urban counterparts. We operate in these communities and have deployed and developed telecommunications infrastructure that promotes digital literacy and community engagement,” he added.

The CEO elaborated on the computers’ significance, noting, “These computers are a means to an end such that they will improve the learners’ access to information and communication technology. This is important in enhancing their exploration of the world through internet connectivity, while also tapping into the opportunities such initiatives create.” He assured that NetOne is committed to further developing telecommunications infrastructure to enhance internet connectivity and affordable digital technologies.

“Today’s world has become a rapidly advancing digital era and access to technology is, therefore, the vital foundation on which economic growth, social progress and global connectivity is built,” Engineer Mushanawani emphasized.

In addition to the computers, NetOne also donated sanitary pads and copies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s book, “A Life of Sacrifice: A Biography of Emmerson Mnangagwa,” to inspire the learners and connect them with the narratives of leadership driving Zimbabwe’s economic progression.

Chief Mutasa commended NetOne for its corporate social responsibility, describing the donation as a significant boost for educational development in the district. “Mutasa District is grateful to NetOne for this donation of 12 computers and accessories. This will go a long way in helping the schools, especially those in Honde Valley and along the border with Mozambique, to implement comprehensive digital education programmes through smart learning.”

He noted that the initiative would enhance literacy and learning opportunities for rural learners. “We are in the process of having solar power installed at some of the schools. All these initiatives are welcome developments as the computers are crucial in helping the recipient schools acquire, process, store and disseminate its records, documents, videos and pictures conveniently. In a way, this is also empowering the schools by enabling them to carry out e-learning and e-commerce,” said Chief Mutasa.

The traditional leader further indicated plans to engage more corporate partners to assist in establishing computer labs at schools to promote essential digital literacy skills.

The government is actively working to ensure that schools incorporate digital technology into education while improving technological infrastructure to support rural digitization. Telecommunications companies are expanding network coverage in marginalized areas, further aligning with government efforts.

These initiatives align with the ongoing rollout of 5G technology and the construction of base stations in underserved regions, representing significant steps towards realizing the national goal of an upper-middle-income economy through Vision 2030, fostering inclusivity and ensuring no one is left behind in accessing technology.