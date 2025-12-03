All set for the Econet highly anticipated E-Novate Expo 2025, scheduled to take place from December 8 to 10 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). Themed “Future Ready Tech-Synergies,” the expo aims to provide a platform for exploring groundbreaking innovations in technology.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The event will feature an array of technological advancements, including Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and 5G technology. These cutting-edge tools promise to revolutionize industries and enhance everyday life for individuals and businesses alike.

The vision is to connect innovators, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to showcase how technology can transform lives and industries. The E-Novate Expo will facilitate valuable discussions and collaborations, paving the way for future tech synergies.

All attendees will have free entry, with doors open from 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM daily. The expo is expected to attract thousands of visitors, including tech professionals, students, and anyone interested in the latest in technological advancements.

As more people seek to understand and integrate these emerging technologies into their personal and professional lives, the E-Novate Expo provides an essential forum for learning and networking.