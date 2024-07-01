NetOne Connects Mabvuku & the Margins Through Nationwide Roadshows Bridging the Digital Divide

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s second largest Telcos, NetOne has not only taken connectivity to high density places as Mabvuku through recent nationwide roadshows, but even taken another step to the uttermost parts of the world and margins.

In a ground breaking initiative to bridge Zimbabwe’s connectivity divide, NetOne, the country’s giant mobile network operator, launched a nationwide roadshow series titled #MunhuWeseKuNetOne. This ambitious campaign aims to extend digital inclusion to communities that have been largely overlooked in the digital era.

The roadshows, which began recently, have already visited a diverse range of locations including high-density suburbs of Harare like Mabvuku Tafara, Mbare, Kuwadzana, Stonebridge, Murambinda, Birchenough Bridge, Chipinge, Nhedziwa, Chimanimani, as well as urban centers such as Eastview, Norton and Marondera CD. Future stops include Karoi, Chinhoyi, Chegutu, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Masvingo, Chivi, Chiredzi, Gokwe, and Beitbridge.

The #MunhuWeseKuNetOne roadshows aim to achieve several key objectives. Primarily, they promote digital inclusion by providing access to digital technologies, thus bridging the gap between connected and unconnected communities. The roadshows also serve to showcase NetOne’s diverse range of products and services, including data, voice, and mobile financial solutions, to a broader audience. Moreover, they offer immediate on-the-spot customer support to resolve queries and enhance customer satisfaction. By engaging directly with local communities, NetOne seeks to understand and address their specific needs effectively.

The roadshows feature a variety of activities designed to engage and benefit the communities which include free SIM registration and activation, which facilitates easy access to NetOne’s network. Demonstrations of digital solutions illustrate how NetOne’s products can enhance daily life, while interactive customer support sessions provide real-time solutions and assistance. Additionally, promotional offers and discounts are available to encourage the adoption of NetOne services.

To stay informed about the roadshow schedule, product offerings, and community engagement activities, NetOne has created platforms it’s clients can follow on social media handles so as to Join the conversation and be part of the movement to bridge Zimbabwe’s digital divide.

“We are thrilled to be taking our products and services directly to the people, especially in marginalized areas,” said NetOne Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Learnmore Musunda. “Our roadshow campaign is not just about selling our brand, but about empowering communities through digital inclusion. We believe that connectivity has the power to transform lives, and we are committed to making a positive impact in every community we touch.”

Musunda highlighted the overwhelming positive feedback from communities visited so far. “Our goal is to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital revolution, and we will continue to work tirelessly to bridge the connectivity divide in Zimbabwe.”

These roadshows have also provided NetOne with invaluable customer feedback, which is instrumental in improving their products and services. “We are listening to our customers and committed to delivering solutions that meet their needs. We believe this campaign will have a lasting impact on the communities we serve,” added Musunda.

NetOne is dedicated to connecting the unconnected and empowering communities through digital inclusion. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the transformative power of connectivity. By taking bold steps to bring connectivity to the margins, NetOne is not just changing the telecommunications landscape but also transforming lives across Zimbabwe.

NetOne has encouraged consumers to be part of its journey to bridge the digital divide in Zimbabwe, ensuring every individual can participate in the digital future.