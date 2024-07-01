Powertel Prides Of Four lnternational Gateways For Zim Redundancy

ICT wing of ZESA Holdings Powertel Communications has announced that they now have a total of 4 international gateways to take out Zimbabwean traffic with a capacity of rerouting back ups in case of a failure.

Speaking to TechnoMag exclusively during the 25th anniversary celebrations Powertel Managing Director Mr Willard Nyagwade said that their redundant network is serving a key role to keep the nation connected incase of imminent fibre breaks.

He said, “Few weeks back Powertel clients were the only ones that enjoyed uninterrupted services after a fibre break in South Africa because we have many major routes of last miles to our clients.

We installed fibre from Harare to Mozambique linking Zimbabwe to undersea cables, Beitbridge boarder post connecting through South Africa, Bulawayo through Victoria Falls to Kazungula boarder post and Bulawayo to Botswana To (BTC).

These gateways are being transmitted using Zesa pilots owned by the government and internet is affordable through these gateways.

Nyangwande added that Powertel is trying to develop locally made systems asset tracking systems to achieve transition of Zimbabwe from third world to first worl country.

Powertel Communications has also invested in latest technologies as Artificial lntelligence and lnternet Of Things and in the next six months will be launching proto types as data analytics and internet of things towards smart city.