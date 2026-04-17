By Ross Moyo

NetOne’s partnership with the President’s Cup Junior Golf Championship has inspired young golfers, showcasing their skills and promoting youth development.Zimbabwe’s State owned Telcos sponsored the President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s golf tournament for juniors from 5 year old toddlers to 18 year olds which took place at the Bulawayo golf club.

The event, which featured 40 junior golfers, aims to nurture future golf champions and promote unity.

NetOne PR Manager, Ernest Magadzire cited inspiration from children who ply golf like a profession.

“What we have witnessed on the course today is nothing short of inspiring. Beyond the swings and scores, we have seen courage, discipline, determination, and a passion for excellence from our young players.”

Magadzire added, “At NetOne, our role extends beyond providing connectivity. We are a partner in development — committed to building platforms that empower communities, nurture talent, and unlock potential across Zimbabwe.”

“As NetOne, our position as the premier partner of the President’s Cup is therefore intentional. It reflects our belief in initiatives that create impact, bring people together, and invest in the future. This tournament is not just about golf — it is about shaping character, building resilience, and fostering a spirit of excellence that transcends the sport.”

“Golf in Zimbabwe is standing at a very historic threshold,” said Joseph Machiva, General Manager of NetOne Financial Services at a recent President Golf event that took place in Harare.

The tournament for the juniors is part of Zimbabwe’s broader development ambitions, aligning with Vision 2030.

NetOne’s sponsorship of the President’s Cup is a demonstration of leadership, vision, and collaboration.

The company believes every stroke in golf mirrors every strategic decision in business and nation-building.

The President’s Cup is more than a golf tournament; it’s a platform for national development and investment diplomacy.

The event will feature professional golfers competing from April 14 to 16, followed by the main President’s Cup amateur event on April 17.

NetOne’s commitment to the President’s Cup is a long-term investment in Zimbabwe’s future.

“We are here for the long haul,” said Machiva, emphasizing NetOne’s dedication to supporting government initiatives that are golf related at the other event held as a precursor to this one.

The tournament is expected to promote sports tourism and raise Zimbabwe’s profile in international golf.

The President’s Cup is a testament to visionary leadership recognizing sport as a strategic driver for national development.