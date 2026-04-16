Zimbabwe has declared its intent to become a serious player in the global artificial intelligence race following the launch of Econet AI, a move government officials say marks a shift from technology consumption to innovation.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of ICT, Tatenda Mavetera said the country is no longer content with being a passive user of imported technologies.

“Today is not merely a product launch. Today, we are planting a flag,” she said, underscoring Zimbabwe’s ambition to actively compete in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The launch comes just weeks after the unveiling of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2026–2030), which outlines six pillars including infrastructure development, talent cultivation, and ethical governance.

Government says the strategy aligns with its broader vision to transform Zimbabwe into a digital, knowledge driven economy under National Development Strategy 2.

Mavetera emphasized that artificial intelligence is already reshaping economies globally and warned that countries that fail to invest risk falling behind.

“AI is the new electricity. To ignore it is to plan for poverty,” she said.

The Econet AI platform is expected to drive adoption across sectors, from agriculture to finance, while expanding access to digital tools for citizens and businesses.