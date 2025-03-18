Driving Zimbabwe’s Economic Recovery Through Agriculture: ENAZ Symposium Set to Lead the Way

By Ross Moyo

The Entrepreneurs Network Association of Zimbabwe (ENAZ) is set to host a groundbreaking symposium on April 11, 2025, in Harare, bringing together key stakeholders in agriculture, finance, and policy to drive Zimbabwe’s economic resurgence.

This high-level event will underscore the agricultural sector’s indispensable role in steering Zimbabwe toward its Vision 2030 goals, focusing on food security, investment opportunities, and sustainable value addition. With the country’s rich agricultural potential and increasing global demand for high-quality produce, agriculture remains one of the most critical pillars for economic stability, job creation, and industrial growth.

Agriculture is more than just a source of food; it is the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy. The sector contributes over 17% to the country’s GDP and employs nearly 70% of the population, particularly in rural areas. Beyond primary production, agriculture feeds into agro-processing industries, export markets, and financial services, making it a fundamental driver of economic diversification.

The ENAZ symposium is strategically aligned with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development’s agenda to invigorate agricultural productivity, enhance mechanization, and promote sustainable farming practices. Through targeted policies, government incentives, and private sector participation, agriculture is poised to become Zimbabwe’s launchpad for long-term economic resilience.

ENAZ Director, Ms. Tsitsi Linda Mutemaringa, emphasized that the symposium will position Zimbabwe as a prime destination for agricultural investment while reinforcing the government’s commitment to facilitating private sector engagement in agribusiness.

“We aim to showcase agriculture as a viable, high-yield investment opportunity while fostering dialogue on modern agricultural trends, financing solutions, and technology-driven farming innovations,” she said.

With over 300 expected attendees—including investors, agribusiness leaders, policymakers, and international trade representatives—the symposium will serve as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and strategic networking.

Key topics will include:

*Agriculture as a Business* – Moving from subsistence farming to commercial agribusiness models that ensure profitability and sustainability.

*Technology & Innovation in Farming* – Exploring smart agriculture, precision farming, and AI-driven solutions to maximize productivity.

*Sustainable Agriculture & Climate Resilience* – Addressing climate change challenges and promoting eco-friendly farming techniques.

*Trade & Market Expansion* – Unlocking global export opportunities and enhancing Zimbabwe’s agricultural value chain.

Speakers will include top industry experts, government officials, and business leaders who will provide insights into the future of agriculture, its environmental impact, and the role of policy in shaping sector growth.

The symposium reinforces President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision that *“Zimbabwe is open for business,”* ensuring that economic development is inclusive and transformative. A thriving agricultural sector means more jobs, increased exports, and strengthened rural economies, leading to national prosperity.

With initiatives like these, Zimbabwe’s agricultural industry is not just about feeding its people—it is about fueling industrialization, fostering trade, and positioning the country as a competitive global agricultural hub.

As the ENAZ symposium approaches, it stands as a crucial moment for Zimbabwe’s agribusiness sector to reimagine its future, embrace new investment opportunities, and contribute to the nation’s broader economic transformation.